Afghanistan’s Pine Nut Exports Surge by 69 Percent

Afghanistan’s pine nut exports rose by 69 percent in the first seven months of the current solar year 1405 compared with the same period last year, reaching $72 million, according to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

Chamber officials said the value of pine nut exports stood at $42 million during the first seven months of last year, underscoring the significant growth recorded this year. Afghan pine nuts have been exported to European countries, India and, in particular, China, which remains one of the largest and most important markets for the product.

Officials at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said they have taken a series of steps since the beginning of the year to expand pine nut exports and to identify new markets for the product. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to boost the country’s agricultural exports and strengthen its trade balance.

However, some economic experts note that pine nuts are among Afghanistan’s key export products and argue that relevant government ministries, particularly the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, should strengthen efforts to promote the product and secure access to new markets. They stress that sustained support for exporters, improved quality control and greater market diversification would help maximize the sector’s potential.

Afghan pine nuts are currently exported to a wide range of destinations, including China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Turkey, Austria and Kuwait. This broad export base reflects growing international demand for Afghan pine nuts, which are prized for their quality and taste.

Experts further emphasize that pine nut packaging should be improved to meet the requirements and standards of different international markets in order to further increase exports. Better packaging, they say, would not only help preserve the quality of the product during transport but also enhance its competitiveness in premium markets and support the broader goal of increasing export revenues.

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