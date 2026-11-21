The Japan national rugby team faced a significant defeat against Scotland during their international tour, losing by a score of 5 to 67 in the Nations Championship. The match, which took place in the UK, saw Japan concede 11 tries to their opponents.
This loss marks a challenging moment for the Japanese team as they continue to compete on the international stage. The match highlighted several defensive weaknesses, with Scotland capitalizing on opportunities to score throughout the game.
Details of the match progress indicate that Japan struggled to maintain possession and failed to effectively counter Scotland’s aggressive play. The defeat serves as a critical point for the team as they prepare for future competitions.
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