School Roof Collapse Kills Teacher, 21 Children in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, — A roof collapse at a school in Peshawar killed 21 pupils and a teacher on Thursday, a hospital official said, while more than 30 people were injured and six were believed to be in critical condition.

Asim Khan, an official at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, confirmed the death toll to AFP. He said the injured numbered more than 30, with six believed to be in critical condition.

The collapse occurred in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan. It is the latest in a series of building disasters to strike the country.

Roof and building collapses are common across Pakistan, mainly because of poor safety standards and shoddy construction materials in the South Asian country of more than 240 million people. The latest tragedy is likely to renew concerns about weak enforcement of building codes and construction safety.

In June, more than a dozen children were killed when a roof collapsed at a tutoring centre in the eastern city of Lahore. In 2025, 27 people were killed and 10 injured when a five-storey building collapsed in the impoverished Lyari area of the southern city of Karachi. – AFP