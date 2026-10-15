Salman Khan Rules Out Biopic: ‘My Life Will Go to My Grave’

Superstar Salman Khan has shut down the possibility of a biopic on his life, declaring that his personal story will remain private. The actor made the remark during the opening episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 9, where actress Karisma Kapoor asked him which filmmaker he would choose to direct a film based on his life.

During the show’s rapid-fire segment, Kapoor offered four names: Kabir Khan, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman, known for his quick wit and guarded private life, played along at first, imagining how each director might approach different chapters of his life.

“Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life, then David Dhawan,” he said. He suggested that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be suited to a tragic love story, while Sooraj Barjatya could direct a romantic one. Kabir Khan, he felt, would be the right choice for an action-oriented love story.

But the actor was unequivocal about the larger idea. “But a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave,” Salman said, making it clear that no filmmaker would get his blessing to turn his personal journey into cinema.

The comment is consistent with Salman’s long-held approach to fame: he may be one of Bollywood’s most recognizable stars, but he has rarely allowed the public a full view of his private world. Even on Koffee With Karan, a show known for encouraging celebrities to open up, he chose to draw a firm line between his on-screen persona and his off-screen life.

Salman also discussed his approach to relationships and why he prefers not to speak publicly about his dating life. Referring to an earlier appearance on the show, when he had described himself as a virgin, he said the remark had been a way to avoid discussing private matters. He explained that publicly identifying someone as a romantic partner could be inappropriate when the relationship’s future remained uncertain. He said he preferred to keep such matters away from public discussion.

His remarks offered a reminder that, despite decades in the spotlight, Salman continues to treat his personal life as something separate from his celebrity image. While his romances, friendships and family moments have often been the subject of speculation, he has consistently avoided confirming or dissecting them in public.

At the same time, Salman indicated that he has no immediate plans to retire from films. He is expected to appear in Maatrubhumi, scheduled for release later this year, and in filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming project SVC63, which also features Nayanthara. The projects suggest that even as he rules out a film about his life, he remains fully committed to his career in front of the camera.

For now, fans hoping for a definitive Salman Khan biopic will have to settle for his filmography. As the actor himself put it, the story of his life will not be told on screen it will go with him to his grave.

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