Authorities Ban Public Access to Five Recreational Areas in Kandahar

Kandahar, Afghanistan — Local authorities in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, have closed five popular recreational areas, citing criminal incidents and clashes, according to local sources and a provincial department. The move has sparked criticism online and raised concerns about the further narrowing of public life under Taliban rule.

The restrictions affect sandy recreational sites in the districts of Spin Boldak, Takhta Pul, Dand, Panjwai, and Maiwand. Reports emerged on Sunday, October 18, that the Taliban administration had issued orders to prevent people from visiting these sites. The closures come as winter approaches a period when visits to these areas for recreation reportedly increase, as families and groups gather outdoors during the cooler months.

However, the Taliban’s Department of Information and Culture in Kandahar offered a different explanation, stating that the sites had been closed due to criminal incidents and clashes. The department’s statement did not specify the nature of the incidents that prompted the closures, nor did it indicate how long the restrictions would remain in effect. It also remains unclear whether the ban applies to all visitors and activities or only to certain groups.

Local sources suggested the timing of the decision was linked to the seasonal uptick in recreational visits, though authorities have not confirmed this. The affected areas typically attract thousands of visitors on holidays, according to reports, though specific figures for individual sites were not provided.

The decision has drawn criticism on social media, where some users argued that the restrictions limit opportunities for people to enjoy recreational activities and spend leisure time outside their homes. Critics noted that the closures add to a growing list of constraints on public life and free movement.

The closures come amid broader restrictions on public life and recreational activities under Taliban rule. In November 2022, the BBC reported that Taliban authorities had barred women from visiting amusement parks in Kabul, while men and children continued to use the facilities. More recently, Reuters reported in September 2025 that the Taliban had introduced a series of restrictions affecting public life, including a ban on chess and limits on internet access in several provinces.

The latest move in Kandahar underscores the increasingly constrained environment for public recreation and leisure across Afghanistan, as authorities continue to impose restrictions justified by security concerns or moral considerations.

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