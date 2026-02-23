Escalating Violence in Pashtun Regions During Ramadan Stirs Alarm

The holy month of Ramadan, typically a period of peace and reflection, has been marred by a surge in violence across several predominantly Pashtun regions on both sides of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, sparking grave concern and fear among local populations.

Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, the founder and leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has detailed a series of incidents that he describes as a severe crackdown. In a thread on X, Pashteen reported that in the Tirah valley of Khyber district, four Pashtun civilians were killed and six others wounded during operations by the Pakistani army. He further alleged that subsequent peaceful protests in Orakzai, demanding justice and an end to the military actions, were met with force, leaving four more demonstrators injured.

In a particularly stark allegation, Pashteen claimed that across the border in Afghanistan’s Behsud district, 17 civilians—including women and children—were killed in airstrikes he attributes to Pakistani forces. He characterized these reported attacks as grave violations of international law and human rights, stating they have “deepened fears and a sense of insecurity among affected communities.”

The PTM chief’s statements paint a picture of widespread unrest. He listed a series of recent violent incidents across the region, including in Rozmak, Shawal (North Waziristan), Mubarak Shahi village (Mir Ali), Speen Wam, Abakhel village, Dosali, Takhte Khel (Lakki Marwat), Azam Warsak (South Waziristan), Bajaur, and Bannu. In these locations, he noted that ongoing clashes between security forces and armed groups have resulted in further civilian deaths and injuries, trapping local communities in the crossfire.

According to Pashteen, this relentless violence is a manifestation of “longstanding grievances and unresolved issues” in the Pashtun regions. He reiterated that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement will continue its campaign against what it terms injustices against Pashtun communities and will remain in solidarity with all those affected by the recent escalation.

The claims, which have not been independently verified, highlight the fragile security situation and the immense human cost borne by civilians in these volatile border regions during a time meant for compassion and peace.