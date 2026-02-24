If Pashtuns Unite

If the Pashtun becomes united, conscious, and steadfast, not only will wars come to an end, but the foundation will also be laid for future generations to live with dignity, peace, and prosperity.

The Pashtun nation has remained a symbol of resistance, honor, and freedom for centuries. It is a people who never accepted slavery whether it was the Mughals, the Sikhs, the British, or the Soviet Union. Yet today, this nation is facing a long, exhausting, and imposed war. The land that is rich in mineral resources has now turned into a center of corpses, missing persons, and destruction.

Is it not a great injustice that the same land from which oil, gas, chromite, and gold are extracted, its people are deprived of education, healthcare, and employment? The roads there are broken, hospitals are empty and closed, and the doors of schools are shut. Prayers for peace alone are not enough; awareness and consciousness are needed.

The tragedy is not that the Pashtun is weak; the tragedy is that he is divided. Pashtun leadership is fragmented into tribes, parties, and personal interests. Everyone is walking their own path, and the nation is being crushed in between. Some have chosen silence for the sake of power, while others have learned slogans well but do not know the destination.

Now there is a need for the Pashtun to unite under a shared national vision, and that vision must be singular for the survival, dignity, and autonomy of the Pashtun. This unity should not be based on language or lineage, but on legitimate rights, resources, and a peaceful future.

Becoming conscious does not mean merely obtaining degrees; it means understanding one’s condition, recognizing one’s adversary, and raising one’s voice. The nation that gives guns to its children receives only graveyards, but the nation that gives pens and books makes history. It builds itself and its people into something enduring.

Steadfastness is the real key to success. Struggle is not won in one day, in one gathering, or in one protest. It requires years of patience, sacrifice, and continuous effort. From Pir Roshan, Khushal Khan, and Abdali, to Bacha Khan, Samad Khan, Mohsin Dawar, and Manzoor Pashteen, all their movements have taught us that those who keep moving forward are the ones who reach their destination.

If the Pashtun does not awaken even today, if he does not recognize himself, and if he leaves control of his destiny in the hands of others, then he will inherit only destruction, not dignity or pride. But if today he decides that he will no longer remain silent, that he will struggle, and that he will unite, then no power in the world will be able to stop him.

Today’s wars are not won by weapons alone, but also through thought, education, media, and awareness. The Pashtun must establish his presence in all these fields. He should not remain a nation of mourning and lamentation, but become a nation that demands and secures its rights.

The time has come to move from the politics of corpses to the politics of life. The time has come to answer bullets with wisdom, and silence with unity. The time has come to show the world that the Pashtun cannot be bought, cannot be lowered, and when awakened, can change the course of history.

This is no longer just a dream; it is a duty. If we do nothing even now, future generations will only say: our elders kept dreaming, and we kept burning and perishing.

