Pashtuns Are Not Yet a Nation, but a People

In common speech and discourse, we often refer to Pashtuns as a complete and organized nation that is, as a unified nation. However, if we examine this issue from a deeper intellectual, historical, and social perspective, a fundamental question arises: are Pashtuns truly a united and complete nation in the modern sense, or are they still in the long, complex, and painful process of nation-building? This question is not merely theoretical; it is directly connected to the future, survival, identity, and dignity of the Pashtuns.

A nation is not simply a group of people who speak the same language or live within a particular geography. Rather, it is a profound social construct characterized by a shared consciousness and thought, collective unity, common values, a unified political vision, a shared economic outlook, and a common national goal for the future. Without these elements, no matter how large a population may be, it cannot take the form of a complete nation. Pashtuns undoubtedly possess an ancient language, a long historical continuity, and a rich cultural heritage, but the crucial question remains: do they have a shared national consciousness and a unified political objective?

Historically, Pashtun society has largely been structured around tribal systems. Tribe, clan, lineage, and family have been the strongest centers of identity and loyalty. While this system has been effective for survival in difficult times, it has also become one of the greatest obstacles to the formation of a modern nation. When a person’s primary loyalty is to the tribe rather than the nation, national unity remains weak. As a result, Pashtuns are more a collection of smaller social units than a single, organized national entity.

Political consciousness is a fundamental requirement for nation-building. However, throughout history, Pashtuns have often been used and sacrificed for the political objectives of others. At times, they have served as soldiers in empires, at other times as instruments of expansion, and often as a battlefield for global conflicts and power struggles. This reflects the weakness of independent political awareness among them. When a people do not hold the power of decision-making in their own hands, their identity as a nation remains incomplete. Neither unity is achieved nor identity fully formed.

Language is another essential pillar, as it forms the foundation of any nation. However, merely having a language is not sufficient. A language becomes a force for nation-building when it is used in education, research, politics, economics, curriculum, markets, technology, and governance. Pashto, so far, has largely remained a language of emotion, poetry, folklore, and storytelling. While this is a great cultural asset, the challenge is that Pashto has not yet become a strong medium for modern sciences, technology, and strategic thought. This gap hinders intellectual unity and slows the process of nation-building.

Another major issue is that Pashtuns are divided across several countries. This division is not only geographical but also psychological. Each segment is influenced by the education systems, media, and political narratives of the state it belongs to. In one place, a Pashtun is told one story; in another place, a different story. As a result, instead of a shared national narrative, multiple conflicting narratives exist. This situation leads Pashtuns to move in different directions rather than toward a unified national goal.

Alongside external pressures and interventions, internal divisions and conflicts have also significantly contributed to their backwardness. Disputes over leadership, personal rivalries, short-term interests, and a lack of tolerance are internal wounds that bleed from within the body of the nation. Until these internal conflicts are resolved through dialogue, tolerance, and awareness, the dream of becoming an organized nation will remain incomplete.

Yet, there is also hope. Despite all these challenges, signs of awakening can be seen among Pashtuns today on social media, in public gatherings, and in political forums. Among the younger generation, a sense of shared purpose and a search for identity is growing stronger. People are asking important questions: Who are we? Why are we divided? Why do we lack unity? Why are we caught in cycles of conflict and destruction? Why are we intellectually and politically fragmented? What should our future look like?

Voices demanding rights are increasing, and efforts to reinterpret history are underway. These are all signs that Pashtuns are gradually entering the process of nation-building, even though this journey remains long and difficult. But one day, they may achieve this goal.

It is also important to understand that a nation is not built through slogans, emotional politics, or temporary enthusiasm. It is built through sustained intellectual effort, conscious politics, education, and organization. Education must become the highest priority. The language must evolve into a medium of knowledge, research, curriculum, economy, trade, and technology. Political movements and parties must be based on principles, democracy, and constitutionalism rather than personalities. Most importantly, every Pashtun must first see themselves as a member of a nation before identifying with region, group, or party.

The essence of all this is that Pashtuns today are not yet a complete nation, but a people moving through the difficult journey of nation-building. This journey demands sacrifice, knowledge, patience, high intellectual awareness, and sincere leadership. If Pashtuns can transition from tribal thinking to national thinking, from emotional reactions to conscious positions, and from personal interests to collective national interests, then the day is not far when they will be recognized in history and across the world as a complete, organized, and dignified nation.

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