Afghan Former Fulbright Scholar Released From ICE Custody in Michigan, Attorney Says

Benazir Noorzad, an Afghan asylum seeker and former Fulbright scholar who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last month, has been released from immigration custody, her attorney confirmed.

Russell Abrutyn told Khaama Press that Noorzad was released earlier this week and placed on an order of supervision with ICE. He said her asylum application remains pending and that no hearing or interview has yet been scheduled on her claim. He described her release as an “immense relief” to Noorzad, her family, and the community that supported her.

Noorzad, 32, was detained on October 22 as she prepared to board a flight to Virginia and was held at the Calhoun County Correctional Center in Battle Creek, Michigan. Her detention drew significant attention from advocacy groups and her local community, who rallied behind her during her weeks in custody.

ICE said she was admitted to the United States lawfully in 2021 but failed to leave when her lawful status ended, adding that applying for an immigration benefit does not in itself grant legal status. Officials in Genesee County, where she works as a human resources representative, said she was in the country lawfully while her asylum application was being processed.

Noorzad came to the United States in 2021 as a Fulbright scholar and earned a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University. She applied for asylum after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, citing the severe restrictions the group has imposed on women’s education and employment.

Her detention came amid tighter U.S. immigration measures affecting Afghans, introduced after an Afghan national shot two National Guard members in Washington in November 2025. Advocacy organizations have expressed concern that such blanket restrictions may unfairly penalize Afghans who have followed legal processes and face genuine risks if deported.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have barred women and girls from secondary and higher education and most forms of employment, leaving many Afghan women who assisted U.S. efforts or pursued professional careers with few safe options. Noorzad’s case has become emblematic of the challenges facing Afghan asylum seekers navigating an increasingly restrictive U.S. immigration system while fearing persecution at home.

Abrutyn said Noorzad is now focused on continuing her asylum case and rebuilding her life in Michigan, where she has established ties through her employment and community involvement.

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