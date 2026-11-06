Qatar’s Emir, Trump Discuss Mediation Efforts to End Regional Crisis

World News
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Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions in a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday, according to a Qatari statement.

The call comes amid intensified regional mediation efforts, with Qatar playing a central role in facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran. According to a senior Iranian official speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Iran has submitted a nuclear proposal to Washington through Qatar, and the United States is currently reviewing it. However, the official cautioned that substantive discussions would depend on Washington first meeting Tehran’s seven demands.

Those demands include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets, and war reparations—conditions that Washington has so far resisted, insisting that nuclear issues must be included in any initial talks. The gap between the two sides’ positions underscores the delicate nature of the mediation efforts and the challenges facing Qatari diplomats as they seek to bridge the divide.

The phone call between Sheikh Tamim and Trump signals a continued high-level diplomatic push to reduce tensions in the region, with Qatar positioning itself as a key intermediary. Neither the Qatari statement nor the White House immediately provided further details on the substance of the discussion or any concrete outcomes from the call.

The developments reflect broader regional dynamics, as multiple actors seek to de-escalate tensions while pursuing their respective strategic interests. Qatar’s mediation role has grown increasingly prominent in recent years, leveraging its unique diplomatic relationships with both Western powers and actors such as Iran to facilitate dialogue.

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