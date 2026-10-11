UNAMA Warns of Early Marriage and Illiteracy Among Afghan Girls

UNAMA: Millions of Afghan Girls Face Multiple Challenges

Marking International Day of the Girl, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says millions of girls in Afghanistan face various challenges, including poverty, early marriage, limited access to education, and illiteracy.

In a statement published on Facebook on Sunday, October 11, UNAMA said education remains the most effective way to help girls develop their talents and abilities.

To mark International Day of the Girl, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called for new and practical measures to ensure every Afghan girl’s rights to education, decent work, personal choice, and the opportunity to build a future shaped by her own aspirations and wishes.

UNAMA added: “Every girl has the right to learn freely, grow, and build the future she wants.”

The mission stated: “Girls are future leaders. Girls are innovators and creators. Girls change the world.”

The Taliban have banned girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade for more than five years.

According to United Nations figures, the ban has deprived approximately 2.5 million girls of education.

The Taliban have also imposed extensive restrictions on women’s fundamental rights and freedoms, severely limiting their presence and participation in society.