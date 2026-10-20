Qatar Highlights Humanitarian Support for Afghanistan

Qatar has reaffirmed the importance of humanitarian diplomacy and international cooperation in protecting civilians and essential water resources in conflict zones, including Afghanistan.

Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, made the remarks on October 19 during a panel discussion titled “Bridging Humanitarian Diplomacy to Water Security” at the Global Security Forum 2026 in Doha, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al Misnad said Qatar contributes to humanitarian responses in conflict-affected areas through relief assistance, diplomatic engagement, mediation, reconstruction support, and assistance for displaced civilians. She identified Afghanistan, Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon, Somalia, and Syria among the places where such efforts are relevant.

The discussion focused on protecting water resources and essential infrastructure during armed conflicts. Al Misnad said damage to desalination plants, water-treatment facilities, and distribution networks can undermine access to safe drinking water and sanitation, with long-term consequences for public health, human dignity, and community resilience.

She stressed that safeguarding water infrastructure requires compliance with international humanitarian law, as well as consideration of international human rights and environmental law. She also argued that the challenge lies not only in the existence of legal protections but in ensuring that they are respected and applied consistently.

Al Misnad called for stronger international cooperation to influence parties to armed conflicts to protect essential resources and prevent interruptions to vital water services. She also encouraged the sharing of knowledge and experience to help communities withstand conflict-related disruption and improve access to clean water.

The Qatari ministry said the country has worked with regional and international partners on humanitarian initiatives and mediation efforts. Its statement also highlighted ongoing cooperation with Egypt, Türkiye, and the United States aimed at advancing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, reopening the Rafah crossing, and facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries.

Afghanistan remains among the countries Qatar has identified as requiring humanitarian support. In September, Qatar also reiterated its commitment to humanitarian and development assistance for Afghans during diplomatic discussions at the United Nations General Assembly.

The latest remarks place water security and the protection of civilians at the centre of Qatar’s call for humanitarian diplomacy amid continuing conflicts and crises.

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