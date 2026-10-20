Iran, Russia Agree on Reducing Tensions Between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Says Araqchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Tehran and Moscow share a common position on Afghanistan, including on reducing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad and on countering terrorist threats.

Araqchi made the remarks on Monday during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran. The two diplomats discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, with Afghanistan featuring prominently in their talks.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev said Moscow was working to ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Khorev said Afghanistan was discussed during Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev’s visit to Islamabad, adding that Russia had expressed its readiness to cooperate on the issue.

He said the closure of Durand Line crossings had negatively affected Pakistan’s trade with Russia and Central Asian countries. He also identified US sanctions as an obstacle to expanding trade.

Khorev said resolving tensions between Kabul and Islamabad would benefit the entire region and expressed hope that the Durand Line crossings would reopen as soon as possible.

The Russian ambassador’s remarks underscore growing regional concern over the economic fallout from the border closures, which have disrupted trade routes linking Pakistan to Central Asia and Russia. Moscow has increasingly positioned itself as a mediator in regional disputes as it seeks to expand its economic and diplomatic footprint in South and Central Asia.

The joint press conference between Araqchi and Lavrov also comes amid deepening coordination between Tehran and Moscow on regional security matters, including counterterrorism and stability in Afghanistan, where both countries have voiced concerns over the presence of militant groups.

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