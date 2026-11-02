UNAMA Chief Says Protecting Journalists Must Be a Top Priority

Kabul — The United Nations’ special representative for Afghanistan, Rabab Fatima, has called for stronger protection of journalists, saying their work is vital to dialogue, peace and good governance.

In a statement marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2, Fatima said the safety and security of men and women dedicated to seeking the truth must be a priority in Afghanistan and around the world.

Fatima, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said journalists and media organisations make an essential contribution to constructive dialogue, lasting peace and accountable governance. She emphasised that a free and independent press is not a luxury but a cornerstone of any functioning society, and that protecting media workers is a shared responsibility of states, institutions and the international community.

“Journalists risk their lives to inform the public, and they must be able to carry out their work without fear of intimidation, violence or reprisal,” Fatima said, according to the statement. She called on all relevant authorities to ensure that crimes against journalists are investigated and prosecuted, and that media workers can operate in a safe and enabling environment.

Her remarks come as press freedom groups continue to warn about restrictions, threats and pressure facing journalists under the current administration. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a report published in June that at least 677 Afghan journalists had fled the country with the organisation’s support since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. The figure represents nearly half of the journalists supported by RSF worldwide during the period. The organisation described Afghanistan as a global centre of journalist exile.

The concerns extend beyond Afghanistan. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for this year’s observance that at least 34 journalists had been killed worldwide over the past year. He said six out of every seven killings go unpunished, with impunity in conflict settings approaching 100%.

UNESCO has also reported that more than 1,600 journalists were killed between 2006 and 2025, with nearly six in seven cases remaining unresolved or without judicial accountability. The agency has repeatedly stressed that impunity emboldens further attacks and silences entire newsrooms, depriving the public of reliable information.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists is observed annually on November 2. The United Nations established the day to draw attention to attacks on media workers and press for investigations, accountability and justice for those responsible.

The UN says protecting journalists is essential not only for press freedom but also for the public’s right to information and the ability of independent media to hold those in power accountable. Without a safe environment for journalists, the UN warns, societies risk losing a vital check on authority and a key channel for public debate.

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