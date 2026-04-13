Australia Appoints Woman to Lead Its Army for First Time in History

Australia announced on Monday that a woman will lead its army for the first time since the service was established 125 years ago, marking a historic milestone as part of a broader reshuffle of the country’s top defense force leadership.

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, currently serving as the chief of joint capabilities, will assume the role of chief of army in July, the government said in a statement. She will succeed Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, according to Reuters.

Coyle, 55, enlisted in the military in 1987 and has since held a number of senior command roles. Her appointment makes her the first woman to lead any branch of the Australian military, Defense Minister Richard Marles confirmed.

“From July, we will have the first ever female chief of army in the Australian Army’s 125-year history,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

Marles called Coyle’s appointment a “deeply historic moment,” adding: “As Susan said to me, you cannot be what you cannot see. Her achievement will be deeply significant to women who are serving in the Australian Defense Force today and women who are thinking about serving in the future.”

A push for greater gender diversity

Coyle’s appointment comes as Australia’s military actively seeks to increase the number of female officers in its ranks. Women currently make up around 21% of the Australian Defense Force (ADF) and hold 18.5% of senior leadership roles. The ADF has set a target of raising overall female participation to 25% by 2030.

However, the push for reform has been shadowed by a wave of allegations of systematic sexual harassment and discrimination within the military. Last October, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the ADF, alleging it failed to protect thousands of female officers from systemic sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination. The lawsuit has intensified pressure on defense leadership to address deep-rooted cultural issues.

Other leadership changes

In addition to Coyle’s appointment, the government named Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, the current chief of the navy, as the new head of the ADF. He will succeed Admiral David Johnston. Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley, the deputy chief of navy, will replace Hammond as head of the navy branch.

These changes reflect a broader effort to refresh the top echelons of Australia’s defense forces while addressing longstanding calls for greater accountability, transparency, and inclusion.

As Coyle prepares to take command, her rise is being hailed not only as a personal milestone but also as a turning point for an institution striving to reshape its culture from within.

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