Democrats Win Control of Both Chambers of US Congress in Major Setback for Trump

Democrats Secure House and Senate Majorities in Midterm Elections

Democrats have won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing President Donald Trump a major political setback and ending unified Republican control of Washington. The results, projected by CBS News and other major US media outlets, mark a significant shift in political power ahead of the final two years of Trump’s term.

According to Reuters, Democrats made major gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, and Ohio—a development that underscores the breadth of the party’s electoral success and signals deep voter dissatisfaction with the current administration’s direction.

Voter Dissatisfaction Drives Democratic Victories

The victories came amid widespread voter dissatisfaction with the cost of living, Trump’s economic policies, tariffs, and the eight-month war with Iran. Reuters reported that nearly nine in ten voters considered the cost of living a major factor in their decisions, while about two-thirds blamed Trump for high prices. AP voter polling also found that many voters wanted Congress to exercise stronger oversight of the president, reflecting a desire for greater accountability in government.

The Associated Press reported that voters’ frustration over high living costs, the war in Iran, and concerns about government corruption contributed to the Democratic gains. The results represent a sharp rebuke of the Republican administration less than two years into Trump’s second term.

New Congressional Majorities to Take Office in January 2027

The new congressional majorities will take office on January 3, 2027. It will be the first time during Trump’s second term that Republicans no longer control both chambers, giving Democrats greater authority to challenge his policies and investigate his administration. This shift in power represents a fundamental change in the political landscape of Washington.

Jeffries Poised to Make History as Speaker

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is expected to become Speaker of the House, potentially making history as the first Black person to hold the position. In his election-night remarks, Jeffries pledged to focus on making life more affordable and strengthening congressional oversight of the executive branch. Reuters reported that he also promised to defend the interests of working families, signaling a legislative agenda centered on economic fairness and government accountability.

Investigations into Trump Administration Expected

The Democratic victory is expected to open the way for investigations into the Trump administration, including its immigration policies, the conduct of federal agencies, alleged corruption, and the president’s business interests. Democratic lawmakers have also signaled plans to examine the administration’s handling of the Iran war and the decisions behind its military operations.

The House Oversight Committee is expected to play a central role in these efforts. Its members can issue subpoenas, request government documents, and summon officials to testify. Democrats have also identified the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, presidential pardons, and the activities of immigration enforcement agencies as potential subjects of scrutiny. ABC News reported that several House committees are preparing oversight investigations, indicating a coordinated effort to examine multiple aspects of the administration’s conduct.

Legislative Priorities for Democrats

On legislation, Democrats have identified healthcare costs, the extension of Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies, changes to Medicaid funding, and the reversal of Trump’s trade tariffs as key priorities. They have also pledged to pursue measures aimed at ending the war with Iran. These priorities reflect the party’s focus on addressing economic concerns and restoring what they view as responsible governance.

Limits on Democratic Power

However, the new majority will not give Democrats complete control over the administration’s agenda. Trump retains presidential veto powers, and Congress would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a veto. The president can also continue pursuing some policies through executive authority, although those actions may face legal and congressional challenges. This balance of power means that while Democrats can block and investigate, they cannot unilaterally enact their legislative agenda.

Impeachment Not Ruled Out

The possibility of a third impeachment process has also been raised by some Democrats. Jeffries has said the party has neither ruled out nor committed to impeachment, stressing that its immediate focus will be on affordability and government accountability. This cautious approach suggests Democratic leadership intends to prioritize substantive policy gains over confrontational measures, while keeping all options on the table.

Trump Acknowledges Losses

Trump acknowledged the Republican losses in an interview with Fox News, saying the Iran war had played a role in the election outcome. He defended his decision to launch the military campaign, expressed surprise at the scale of the Republican defeat, and said he was willing to work with the new Democratic majority. He also warned that he would veto legislation he considered unacceptable, signaling that he intends to remain an active participant in the legislative process despite the political setback.

Trump Pledges to Work With Democrats

In a separate interview with The New York Times on Tuesday, Trump said he was willing to accept the results of the midterm elections and work with Democrats. “I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” Trump told the newspaper, adding that he looked forward to working with Democrats. “We’ll probably work something out,” he said.

Reuters also reported Trump’s remarks, noting that Republicans were projected to lose control of the House of Representatives. The election has delivered a major setback for Trump and his Republican Party. Democrats won control of the Senate, according to the Associated Press, and were on track to regain the House of Representatives as votes continued to be counted.

A Significant Shift in Washington’s Balance of Power

The results mark a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington, giving Democrats greater influence over legislation, congressional investigations, and oversight of the Trump administration. A Democratic-controlled Congress could make it more difficult for Trump to advance his legislative agenda and increase scrutiny of his administration. However, the president would retain his veto power and significant executive authority, meaning major policy changes could still face political and legislative obstacles.

Challenges Ahead for Democrats

The election gives Democrats new powers to scrutinize the administration, but their ability to translate the victory into policy changes will depend on party unity and negotiations with the White House. With a divided government now in place, the coming two years are likely to be defined by intense political battles over investigations, legislative priorities, and the direction of the country setting the stage for the next presidential election cycle.

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