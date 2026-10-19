Greek Coast Guard Reports 12 Migrant Deaths in Aegean Sea Crossings

Twelve migrants died on Monday in two separate incidents while attempting to cross the Aegean Sea, according to Greek authorities. Among the dead were six people whose bodies were recovered after their vessel collided with a police patrol boat, the coast guard said.

A baby and four women were among the six people who died off the island of Lesbos following the collision, a coast guard official told Agence France-Presse (AFP). The official said a speedboat carrying migrants collided with the port side of a police patrol vessel, and that eight people were rescued from the water.

In a separate incident, six other migrants five men and one woman died when their small boat capsized off the island of Samos, the coast guard added. Another 14 people from that boat were rescued, including a man believed to be an Iranian national suspected of organising the crossing.

The nationalities of the deceased have not yet been released, and authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding either incident.

The Aegean Sea remains a heavily used route for migrants departing from Turkey in the hope of reaching Europe, and it has been the scene of numerous deadly shipwrecks in recent years. In September, one person died and 25 others remained missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off the island of Gavdos, near Crete.

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