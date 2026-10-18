MBC Studio’s ‘Traveler’s Hell’ thriller to hit cinemas across Saudi Arabia in November

MBC Studios’ psychological thriller “Traveler’s Hell,” adapted from the best-selling novel by Saudi author Osamah Almuslim, will be released in cinemas across Saudi Arabia on November 19, the company announced on Monday.

Directed by Saudi filmmaker Hana Alomair, the film was shot entirely in the Kingdom and stars Adwa Bader, Basil Alsole, Mohammed Ali, Shojaat Nashat and Aziz Gharbawi.

MBC Studios said releases in other Arab cities are expected to follow, with further dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Almuslim, who wrote the original novel, also penned the screenplay for the film. The project forms part of a wider partnership between MBC Studios and the Saudi author to adapt several of his works for film and television.

“Traveler’s Hell” follows a young woman driving alone late at night who encounters a stranded man on a remote mountain road known for disappearances and murders.

She agrees to give him a ride to the nearest station, setting off a series of increasingly disturbing events that turn the journey into a struggle to escape.

The film draws on Almuslim’s style of psychological suspense and dark fantasy, while combining elements of mystery and horror.

Alomair, an award-winning Saudi director, leads the project with Sofian El Fani serving as director of photography.

The film was produced by Mahfouz Al-Zahrani, with Aflam Production providing production services and Qanawat Distribution handling distribution.

The release comes as Saudi Arabia’s film industry continues to expand, with local production companies increasingly adapting Saudi literary works for cinema and streaming platforms.

MBC Studios said the project also reflects its broader strategy of investing in Saudi talent and expanding local production capabilities.

The company, part of MBC Group, has increased its focus in recent years on Arabic-language film and television projects while also providing production services for international projects filming in Saudi Arabia.

“Traveler’s Hell” is one of several projects emerging from MBC Studios’ partnership with Almuslim, whose novels have built a wide readership across the Arab world.

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