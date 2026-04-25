An international traditional wrestling tournament has officially kicked off in Kabul, drawing athletes, officials, and enthusiastic spectators in a powerful display of sport and regional diplomacy. The three-day event features around 100 Afghan competitors alongside 60 athletes from Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey marking one of the largest sporting gatherings in Afghanistan since recent political changes.

Diplomatic Overture Through Sport

Addressing the opening ceremony, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, emphasized that the tournament reflects the country’s growing engagement with regional partners, particularly in Central Asia. He underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation and maintaining constructive ties with neighboring countries, noting that sport serves as a universal bridge for dialogue and trust.

Call for Peace and Diplomacy

Beyond sporting cooperation, Muttaqi voiced concern over rising regional tensions and called for continued ceasefire efforts across the broader region. He urged all parties to resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy rather than confrontation, adding that Afghanistan, having moved beyond many past challenges, is now focused on development and stability. He highlighted ongoing efforts to support young people through education and athletic programs, describing youth as the country’s most valuable asset.

National Pride and International Recognition

The foreign minister welcomed the participation of international athletes, describing their presence as a positive sign of cooperation despite ongoing political and security challenges. Hosting such events, he said, is a source of national pride and a step toward reintegrating Afghanistan into the regional sports community.

Hopeful Outlook for Future Competitions

Officials reported that the tournament has already attracted hundreds of spectators, with spirited matches drawing cheers from a diverse crowd. Organizers expressed hope that similar international competitions will continue to be held in Afghanistan, helping to promote unity, cultural exchange, and broader regional engagement. They also noted that traditional wrestling rooted in centuries of Central Asian heritage carries deep symbolic meaning, celebrating strength, honor, and mutual respect.

With the tournament underway, many see it as more than a sporting event: it is a quiet but significant gesture of Afghanistan’s desire for connection, cooperation, and peace with its neighbors.

Donate Here