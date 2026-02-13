World Radio Day: Media Watchdogs Warn of Alarming Decline for Afghan Broadcasters

As the world marked World Radio Day on February 13, international and Afghan media support groups issued stark warnings about the rapidly shrinking space for independent broadcasting in Afghanistan. They highlighted that tightening control by the authorities, combined with a severe economic crisis, is threatening the very survival of the radio sector and limiting public access to information.

While the Ministry of Information and Culture celebrated the medium’s presence, stating that 228 radio stations are currently operational and that licenses have been issued to approximately 40 new outlets in recent years, journalist advocacy organizations painted a grim picture of the environment in which those stations must function.

The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) reported that over two dozen formal and informal directives imposed since the authorities took control have systematically restricted media operations. These directives directly impact radio programming, newsroom practices, and the ability to broadcast diverse content.

These restrictions extend beyond policy into the realm of personal safety and institutional pressure. The AFJC noted that journalists and media managers have faced arrests and threats for non-compliance with the new rules. In a particularly concerning trend, women-focused radio stations have reportedly been pressured or explicitly warned to cease their operations, silencing a critical voice for half the population.

Media advocacy organizations have detailed a deliberate campaign to exclude women from the public sphere, which includes severe limits on women working in media, mandatory gender segregation in workplaces, and effective curbs on female journalists’ participation in interviews and press conferences.

Compounding these regulatory pressures is a crippling financial crisis. The Free Journalists Union of Afghanistan warned that economic instability is pushing radio stations to the brink of collapse. With advertising revenue drying up and the broader economy in turmoil, many media outlets report that their employees are receiving irregular salaries or are not being paid at all, making it impossible to retain skilled staff and maintain quality programming.

Media advocates conclude that this combination of sustained financial pressure and restrictive regulations is systematically weakening Afghanistan’s radio sector. As broadcasters struggle to survive, they warn, the Afghan public is losing access to independent news, vital local information, and diverse cultural content, which are essential for an informed society.

