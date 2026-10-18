Iran Urges US to Accept Proposal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Tehran Says Seven-Day Offer Remains on the Table Despite Stalled Negotiations

Iran’s offer to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains on the table, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media outlets on Sunday, reiterating Tehran’s position that the ball is in Washington’s court.

Iran initially presented its proposal in mid-September, shortly after an interim ceasefire collapsed. Tehran later acknowledged receiving a US response, but Iran’s security chief said last week that negotiations have stalled because Washington failed to address all seven conditions for reopening the strait.

“Our situation is clear and based on the seven-day proposal presented to the US. They shared comments which we are reviewing, but our proposal is still on the table and if there is any honesty on the US part which there isn’t the way to reopening the Strait of Hormuz is obvious,” Araghchi said while in Baghdad for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Iran’s Conditions

Iran’s conditions include, among other demands, the lifting of the US blockade on its ports, the lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports, and an end to hostilities on all regional fronts. Araghchi indicated that if Washington accepts Tehran’s conditions, the strait could reopen within six days, with talks resuming the following day.

Nuclear Program Remains Key Sticking Point

A central point of disagreement has been Washington’s insistence on addressing Iran’s nuclear program from the outset. US Vice President JD Vance said earlier this month that Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity to satisfy US demands and end the countries’ eight-month war.

Tehran, however, maintains that negotiations should initially focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz which before the war carried about a fifth of global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and restoring security in the waterway.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

Araghchi’s remarks in Baghdad underscore Iran’s push to keep diplomatic channels open even as fighting continues. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting provided a regional platform for Tehran to press its case, though it remains unclear whether Washington is prepared to adjust its stance on the nuclear issue to unlock progress on the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, and its continued closure has heightened concerns over international oil and gas markets. With negotiations at an impasse, the coming weeks will test whether either side is willing to compromise on the sequencing of talks.

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