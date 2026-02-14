‘We Aged 20 Years’: British Couple Describe Ordeal in Taliban Prisons After Seven-Month Detention

LONDON, Feb 14 – A British octogenarian couple, held captive in Afghanistan for seven and a half months, have spoken of their traumatic ordeal, describing severe malnutrition, squalid conditions, and the profound cultural shock of being imprisoned by the Taliban.

Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, arrived back in the UK this week after being freed in September 2025 following mediation by Qatari officials. The couple, who had dedicated nearly two decades to running charitable programs in Afghanistan, were arrested on February 1, 2025, shortly after arriving in Bamiyan province on a chartered flight from Kabul. A friend and their translator were also detained.

In an interview with the BBC on Saturday, the couple detailed a harrowing seven-and-a-half-month journey through ten different detention facilities, during which Taliban authorities never formally disclosed the reasons for their imprisonment, simply stating they had violated Afghan laws.

‘One Meal a Day’: Malnutrition in Overcrowded Prisons

Barbie Reynolds described the stark reality of the women’s prisons where she was held, painting a picture of extreme overcrowding and neglect. She recounted being housed with 240 women in one facility, while others contained women and as many as 40 children, living in unsanitary and cramped spaces.

The couple endured severe food shortages. Barbie explained that during the month of Ramadan, she received only one meal per day. After the holy month, the same meager portion was simply split into two meals, doing little to alleviate their hunger. The lack of nourishment took a visible toll.

“I suffered from malnutrition and anaemia,” Barbie said. Upon their release, friends and family were shocked by her appearance, noting she looked 20 years older than before her detention.

Peter’s conditions were equally harsh, with the couple describing broken bathrooms, raw sewage overflowing onto floors, and a constant lack of space that made daily life a struggle.

Lasting Trauma and a Pattern of ‘Leverage’

Despite their freedom, the psychological and physical scars of their detention remain. The couple described the experience as deeply traumatic, a profound shock after nearly 20 years of working peacefully in the country. They emphasized that the severe hardships they endured are a daily reality for countless Afghans imprisoned by the Taliban regime.

The Reynolds’ case has also drawn international attention to what some diplomats describe as a strategic tactic by the Taliban. A US deputy representative at the United Nations Security Council recently stated that the Taliban are using foreign detainees as leverage in negotiations with the international community, highlighting a broader pattern of detaining foreigners for political gain.

The ordeal of Peter and Barbie Reynolds sheds new light on the immense risks faced by foreign nationals remaining in or traveling to Afghanistan. Their story underscores the international community’s grave concerns over human rights abuses and the treatment of detainees under Taliban rule, a reality the couple now knows all too intimately.

