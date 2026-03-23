Scores Feared Dead as Colombian Military Plane Crashes in Amazon Region

BOGOTÁ, Colombia A Colombian military transport plane carrying 125 soldiers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff in the country’s southern Amazon region on Monday, in what President Gustavo Petro called a “horrific accident.” Officials fear that scores of people have perished, though rescue operations continue amid the wreckage.

The Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 crashed just after departing from Puerto Leguízamo, a remote military outpost deep in Colombia’s southern Amazon jungle, near the border with Peru. The aircraft was transporting troops from the Colombian armed forces, according to Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Maj. Gen. Carlos Fernando Silva, the chief of the Colombian air force, confirmed that the plane was carrying 11 air force members and 114 soldiers. In an initial briefing, he said that 48 injured people had been rescued from the site, but declined to provide a specific figure for survivors or fatalities. “Rescue teams are working tirelessly in difficult terrain,” General Silva said, adding that the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Images shared online by local media outlets showed a thick column of black smoke rising from a field near the runway, a truck carrying soldiers rushing to the site, and civilians attempting to extinguish the flames before emergency services arrived.

Presidential Outcry and Political Context

President Gustavo Petro, who has frequently clashed with military and bureaucratic institutions, addressed the crash in a lengthy post on social media, appearing to anticipate criticism over military readiness. He described the incident as a “horrific accident that should never have happened.”

Petro stated that he had been attempting to renew the aging military fleet for years but had been hindered by “bureaucratic difficulties.” He issued a stark warning to administrative officials, saying, “If the civil or military administrative officials are not up to this challenge, they must be removed.”

The crash has also reverberated across the country’s political landscape. Leading candidates in Colombia’s upcoming presidential elections the first round of which is scheduled for late May expressed their condolences and called for swift, transparent investigations. Petro, who is constitutionally barred from running for reelection, did not comment on the political implications.

A History of Tragedy for the Hercules C-130

The Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft widely used by air forces around the world for its durability and ability to operate on rugged runways. However, the model has been involved in several fatal incidents in recent years.

Monday’s crash echoes a similar tragedy in late February, when a Bolivian air force Hercules C-130 crashed in the populous city of El Alto. That disaster killed more than 20 people and injured another 30 after the aircraft narrowly missed a residential block.

Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defense company that manufactures the aircraft, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the Colombian crash.

Rescue Efforts and National Mourning

Defense Minister Sánchez described the event as “profoundly painful for the country” and said that prayers were needed to “help to relieve some of the pain.” He added that specialized rescue teams had been dispatched to Puerto Leguízamo, a region with limited road access, making the response heavily dependent on air and river transport.

As night fell in the Amazon, families of the soldiers began gathering at military bases across the country, awaiting official lists of the deceased and injured. The Colombian air force has promised to provide regular updates as the identification process proceeds.

This is a developing story. Details regarding the final casualty count and the official cause of the crash are expected in the coming days.

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