Pakistan Launches Rocket Strikes in Eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar, Locals Report

Residents in eastern Afghanistan say Pakistani forces carried out rocket strikes on Sunday targeting areas in Kunar Province, marking a further escalation in cross-border tensions between the two neighbors.

According to local sources, multiple rockets were fired into the Shali Dara area of Khas Kunar District. While there were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties or material damage, residents described scenes of panic and fear among civilians in nearby communities, many of whom fled their homes amid the bombardment.

Authorities from the ruling Taliban administration in Kunar have not yet issued an official statement on the incident. However, similar cross-border strikes have been reported in recent months, particularly in Afghanistan’s eastern border provinces.

Earlier reports from Taliban officials indicated that Pakistani forces had also conducted strikes in Paktika Province, while residents in neighboring Khost Province reported episodes of cross-border shelling. These incidents suggest a pattern of increasing military pressure along the Afghanistan Pakistan frontier.

The latest developments come shortly after talks between Pakistani officials and Taliban representatives in Urumqi, China, ended without a breakthrough earlier this month. The negotiations were part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions and address security concerns along the shared border.

Despite multiple rounds of talks including mediation attempts by countries such as Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia key disputes remain unresolved. The central issue continues to be the presence of fighters affiliated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) inside Afghanistan. Islamabad accuses the group of launching attacks into Pakistani territory from Afghan soil, an allegation the Taliban authorities have repeatedly denied.

Analysts warn that the continuation of such incidents underscores the fragility of relations between Pakistan and the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. With mutual distrust deepening, there are growing calls from regional stakeholders for renewed diplomatic engagement, confidence-building measures, and more effective action against militant groups operating along the border.

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