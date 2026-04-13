Spanish Premier Urges China to Take Bigger Role in Multipolar Order

Pedro Sánchez on Monday called on China to assume a more prominent role in shaping a multipolar global order, urging Beijing to deepen its engagement on key global challenges such as climate change, international security, defense, and inequality.

Speaking at Tsinghua University during his latest visit to China, Sánchez emphasized that both China and Europe must step up their responsibilities at a time when the United States appears to be scaling back its leadership on several international fronts.

“This is a moment that demands shared responsibility,” Sánchez said. “China has the capacity to contribute more decisively to global stability and sustainable development, while Europe must also redouble its efforts.”

The trip marks Sánchez’s fourth visit to China in as many years, underscoring Spain’s commitment to maintaining close ties with Beijing despite persistent geopolitical tensions between China and Western nations. His visit comes amid a broader trend of engagement, following recent trips by leaders from countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Finland.

Spain has emerged as one of the most vocal advocates within Europe for strengthening economic and diplomatic relations with China. Unlike some of its European counterparts that increasingly view China as a strategic rival, Madrid has promoted a more cooperative approach, framing Beijing as a potential partner in addressing global challenges.

Sánchez highlighted several areas where China could expand its leadership role, including combating climate change, advancing global public health initiatives, and ensuring the responsible development of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. He also pointed to nuclear non-proliferation as a critical area for cooperation.

In his remarks, Sánchez stressed the importance of upholding international law and called for an end to ongoing conflicts in regions such as Lebanon, Iran, Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine. He suggested that China could play a constructive diplomatic role in encouraging peaceful resolutions.

“By advocating for respect for international law and supporting efforts to de-escalate conflicts, China can help reinforce a rules-based international system,” he said.

Sánchez is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping on Tuesday, with discussions expected to focus heavily on geopolitical issues as well as bilateral economic relations.

Trade remains a central concern for Spain. According to Sánchez, China accounts for approximately 74% of Spain’s total trade deficit. Madrid is seeking to rebalance this relationship by increasing exports particularly in agriculture and manufacturing while managing the high volume of Chinese imports.

Spain’s trade deficit with China has more than doubled over the past four years, reaching nearly $50 billion in 2025. Officials hope that Sánchez’s visit will open new opportunities for Spanish businesses and improve market access in China.

China’s state news agency, Xinhua News Agency, described the visit as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties and promote stable engagement between China and Europe amid rising global uncertainty.

As geopolitical tensions persist and global leadership dynamics evolve, Sánchez’s message reflects a broader European debate: how to balance economic cooperation with China while addressing strategic and security concerns in an increasingly multipolar world.

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