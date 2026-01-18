Iranian Official Claims Over 5,000 Dead in Nationwide Protests, Blames External Forces

A senior Iranian official has disclosed that government-verified deaths from the recent wave of nationwide protests have reached a minimum of 5,000, with foreign-backed “terrorists and armed rioters” blamed for the violence. The official, speaking anonymously due to the issue’s sensitivity, made the statement on Sunday.

According to the official, the casualty figure includes approximately 500 members of the security forces. The remainder, described as “innocent Iranians,” are alleged to have been killed by armed elements infiltrating the protests.

Focus on Kurdish Region

The official identified the Iranian Kurdish areas in the northwest as the epicenter of the most severe clashes and highest fatalities. This region has a history of activity by Kurdish separatist groups and has frequently witnessed intense violence during past periods of unrest. The official stated, “The final toll is not expected to increase sharply,” suggesting the peak of the violence has passed.

Allegations of Foreign Intervention

Citing what they termed an ongoing investigation, the official directly accused external actors of fomenting the unrest. “Israel and armed groups abroad supported and equipped those taking to the streets,” the official claimed. The Iranian government routinely attributes domestic protest movements to foreign enemies, particularly Israel, with which it has a long-standing adversarial relationship. Tensions escalated in June following Israeli military strikes on Iranian territory.

Discrepancy with Independent Rights Groups

The official’s figures stand in stark contrast to tallies compiled by international human rights organizations. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on Saturday that its documented death toll had reached 3,308, with an additional 4,382 potential cases under review. HRANA also stated it had confirmed more than 24,000 arrests in connection with the protests, which erupted in late December following the death of a young woman in morality police custody.

The Norway-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, which focuses on Iranian Kurdistan, has corroborated that some of the fiercest confrontations occurred in northwestern Kurdish cities. Their reporting has consistently highlighted a severe security crackdown, internet blackouts, and a high number of casualties in these areas.

Context and Ongoing Unrest

The protests, sparked by socio-political and economic grievances, represent one of the most significant challenges to Iran’s leadership in years. While authorities have consistently framed the demonstrations as riots orchestrated from abroad, rights groups and witness accounts depict a widespread movement met with lethal force by state security apparatus.

The significant disparity between the official casualty count—which is unusually high for an Iranian admission—and those of independent monitors, alongside the attribution of all civilian deaths to armed insurgents, is likely to be met with skepticism by international observers and opposition groups. The announcement may represent an effort to legitimize the state’s security response while attempting to assign blame externally.

