Iran Prepared for ‘Long War’ and Vows No Negotiation as Conflict Intensifies

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran’s top security official on Monday declared the Islamic Republic is prepared for a protracted conflict with the United States and Israel, firmly rejecting any possibility of negotiation as the two sides engaged in heavy bombardment for a third consecutive day .

In a series of defiant posts on social media platform X, Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, framed the conflict as a test of resolve. “Iran, unlike the United States, has prepared itself for a long war,” Larijani wrote. He further asserted that Iran would defend itself “regardless of costs” and vowed to make enemies “sorry for their miscalculation” .

Larijani struck a deeply critical tone toward the Trump administration, accusing the US president of harboring “delusional fantasies” about the conflict. He suggested that President Trump had betrayed his “America First” principle to serve Israeli aims, posting in all capital letters: “TRUMP HAS BETRAYED ‘AMERICA FIRST’ TO ADOPT ‘ISRAEL FIRST'” . This messaging sought to contrast Iran’s willingness to endure a long fight with what Larijani characterized as America’s low tolerance for sustained casualties .

In a significant hardening of Tehran’s stance, Larijani explicitly shut the door on diplomacy, reposting a summary of a Wall Street Journal article about his previous involvement in talks with the comment: “We will not negotiate with the United States” .

The comments come amid a dramatic escalation that began on Saturday when joint US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran. The strikes resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians . Reports indicate the strike had been delayed by a week due to weather concerns and to allow for a final round of nuclear talks in Geneva, which US officials claim were rejected by Iran .

In response, Iran has launched waves of missile and drone attacks. Targets have included US military facilities and assets across the region, such as the US embassy compound in Kuwait, as well as strategic sites in Israel and Gulf states . Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Hezbollah in Lebanon have also joined the fray, launching attacks that have prompted Israeli retaliatory strikes on Lebanese territory .

The human toll of the conflict is mounting rapidly. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that at least 555 people have been killed in the US-Israeli airstrike campaign, with 131 cities coming under attack . On the US side, President Trump confirmed the deaths of three American service members in Kuwait, vowing that Washington would “avenge” their deaths as combat operations continue “in full force” .

The international community has reacted with alarm. Britain, France, and Germany have expressed readiness to support the US, while Gulf Arab nations have reserved the right to respond to Iranian strikes hitting their territory . Meanwhile, the conflict has sent shockwaves through global oil markets due to fears of disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz .

