د طالبانو اسلامي امارت ته :

زده کړه د نارينه وو او ښځينه وو مسلم حق دی

د پاکستان موخه د افغانانو بېسواده او نالوستي پرېښوول او له ځان څخه وروسته پاتې کول دي

طالب د اسلامي نظام لپاره نه، بلکې د هېواد د وروسته پاتې والي لپاره روزل شوی او د همدې لپاره پرې پانګونه شوې ده

واه پکتياوالو نجونو د تالبانو خلاف نننۍ سترې کارنامې ته د کمال ناصر اصولي او رحمت نبيل شديد غبرګون

Shaykh Mohammad Akram Nadwi on Women and the Home

Are Men and Women equal in Islam? | Shaykh Akram Nadwi

The truth about women in Islam | Shaykh Akram Nadwi

What is the main difference between men and women? | Dr M Akram Nadwi

Learning Arrangements for Women | Shaykh Akram Nadwi

Shaykh Akram Nadwi on Women, Cultural and Society

Are women inferior to men? | What the Qur’an says about women with Shaykh Akram Nadwi

The most accurate female scholar: Kareemah al-Marwaziyyah | Shaykh Akram Nadwi

نوټ :

شيخ محمد اکرم ندوي زما له ۲۰۰۵ ز څخه تر اوسه د ۱۷ کلونو راهيسې استاذ دی. نومړی په اصل کې له د هندوستان له لکنهو څخه دی. د انګلستان د اکسفورډ پوهنتون د اسلام علومو په څانګه کې ۲۷ کاله لارښوود استاذ پاتې شوی او اوس د السلام انستيتوت په نوم خپل اسلامي ښوونيز پروګرام مخته وړي. ارواښاده مور بي بي پښتنه وه. چې کلونه وړاندې وفات شوه. اللهم اغفرها ويرحمها.

همدارنګه د طالبانو د اسلامي امارت د لومړي پير د سترې محکمې رئيس او برحال د حج واوقاف وزير شيخ نورمحمد ثاقب مې په ۱۹۸۷- ۱۹۸۸ ز کلونو کې استاذ پاتې شوی او همدارنګه مولوي عبدالکبير د رئيس الوزراء سياسي مرستيال زموږ د مدرسې دارالعلوم هاشميه شاګرد پاتې شوی او شيخ صاحب ثاقب زموږ د دواړو ګډ استاذ کيږي. هغه وخت ما له ارواښاد پروفيسور عبدالرسول امين سره د ازاد افغانستان د ليکوالو ټولنه کې چې بيا وروسته د افغانستان د مطالعاتو مرکز په نوم ونومول شو د کمپيوتر برخه کې کار کولو.

زه پر ملتپال او روڼ انده کمال ناصر اصولي، رحمت نبيل، پوهاند اسماعيل يون او نورو روڼ اندو هېوادوالو او همدارنګه پر دواړو ولسمشرانو ولسمشر کرزي او غني او همدارنګه پر شيخ فقيرالله فايق او نورو جيّدو علماو باندې غږ کوم چې د توان په کچه خپل غږ د نجونو د ښوونخيو او زده کړو په پار پورته او نړيوالو ته ورسوي. دا په اوسني وخت کې يو ستر او نابښونکې زياتی دی چې د افغانستان له نجونو او ښځينه قشر سره د تش په نوم اسلام امارت چې زه يې د ((پنجاب اسلامي اسارت)) بولم چې پر موږ د مذهب په نوم راتپل شوی او هر څه يې زموږ له يوې څلمې له مينځه يووړل او لا وړي يې.

د ښځو/نجونو لپاره د زده کړې انتظام ((تيآری))

Shaykh Akram Nadwi

You know for a long time there was no arrangement for the girls to study. No arrangement in India. What actually is happened. When people realised that women would study in universities and colleges secular education. There was no way to stop. Then the scholars realised really the only way is that we can make our own collages and we can stop girls from there. Then they started the girls madrasas. The girls madrasas are very new thing. Very – very new thing and the whole intention is that the girls not to go to modern school and secular “modern” education. They should come here. Stopped them and they did it. The purpose never was to teach them. The purpose was to keep them in secret from secular education for a while.

I do remember that one day I went to Bradford in England to test, and I had tested these girls. They did not know anything. I said to them that they studied for five years, and they do not know anything. The director said that the intention was not to teach them. The intention is they have to be here until they become 16 years old. They are not to force to go to secular “modern” education. Then they get married. Even it was a madrasa for the girls, but the purpose was not to teach them. That why their standard was very-very low. The teachers who teach them actually they do not know anything.

Once, I was examiner for the girls madrasa in India Rampur. It is very famous. And when the exam papers came to me. Trust me, there were so many mistakes in them. It means that these girls do not know anything. They spent 6 years and did not learn any Arabic. Everybody was happy and they got happiness as well and they did not go to university. This is not right really. People should spend 6 or 7 years and given money for their life. They should study. That why we started Al-Salam Institute https://alsalam.ac.uk in Oxford and you know all on these things. I made it very clear. That girls can learn from the same teacher in the same classroom. The same education and then they can hear the questions from the men and men can hear their questions. So, they can understand that how each other the people think? It can help them.

My thinking in this matter eighter secular “modern” education people can learn in the same class men and women together from the same teacher that women should do. In the past. If you read the biography of hadith books. In every class, men and women used to be together. You will never find they made hadith session for men and then one for women. In the same session men and women were there because this is how to learn. To separate them then the education of women would be weaker but in the same education the people would effort to make/have the same standard.

So, I advise you to support any madrasa do not make madrasa for the girls. It is going to makes them low. Simple matter, the standard would be lower. They way support those madrasas, those institutions which want men and women to study properly together. That way the women are going to stronger. Madrasa for women only it always will be weak. Always will be weak and never can be stronger. Because women are also needed to learn really how men think? How they ask question? Everybody should understand from each other. So, I am not really in the favour of girls madrasas. And I am not in the favour of girls madrasas or mosque or something else like women mosque. Men and women actually made by Allah Subhanahu Wataa’la to be together. But women should have a proper hijab and all those things but learn together that how they can learn. Otherwise, education for the women will suffer.

Now, there are so many madrasas but hardly there is any woman scholar. They study there but they do not know anything. Very little really. In the same time men can learn other places. They can become muftis not so many but at least their education is much better than the women education. The reason is because they have a proper teacher and women do not have good teachers. But if they study in the same class sometimes the women would be much better than the men from the same teacher. The reason that women are doing so lower because the do not have good teachers and good school system.

I do not like the idea of women madrasa. This is very-very harmful. Six or seven years of your life has been wasted and you know nothing. In those madrasas what you learn really people can learn it in a month. Because you cannot read Arabic nothing you know. The best time is to find out really and encourage those schools, madrasas or colleges where men and women they learn properly together in the same environment. That is much-much better.

د خپل استاذ شيخ محمد اکرم ندوي دا ليکنه مې له يوټيوب څخه “Learning Arrangement for Women by Shaykh Mohammad Akram Nadwi” راويسته او د خپلو ګرانو هېوادوالو نارينه او ښځينه وو او د ځوان قشر ټولو نجونو ته ټايپ کړه. د دې لپاره چې لوستونکيو ته اسانه شي.

زړه مې په دې بديږي چې د اسلام، دين و مذهب او د طالب له نومه هر اړخيزې سياسي، اقتصادي او د نظامي ژورتيا نامشروع ګټې پورته پورته کيږي. نوم د مذهب، دين و اسلام بديږي او ناولې موخې نور مخته وړي.

ښځې ((مېرمنې)) او کور

You know, when he saw the women going outside in a party he was not upset. He was happy and you know that they had a freedom. He wanted to liberate the women from way of the Jahiliya. They can do something, and you know shutting the cover they’re happy. If not, happy you said these women like going out like that in the weeding party and I don’t like but, no, actually he said, “Oh Allah, be witness and I love them.” And the prophet (pbuh) was travelling for the jihad and women for the jihad are there. He didn’t mind and said “رِفْقًا بِالْقَوَارِيْرِ”. And Anas said before I narrated it is a hadith in Bukhari. Anas said to the people “The prophet said about the women something if I say, you will accuse me.” If you accuse me that I love the women for the sake of the prophet (pbuh). The prophet (pbuh) says “رِفْقًا بِالْقَوَارِيْرِ” Be soft with the glasses. The prophet didn’t stop them but, he treated them nicely. When they go outside ‘be soft’ and don’t rush and wait for them. To see, you will never find that the prophet stops them from going outside. But he teaches you how to treat them? How to respect them? Certainly, we should love them. Muslim should learn how to treat the women that is actually one way of my teaching always is. Because I always teach to the people that the Muslim really don’t have respect to the women. They should learn that why the prophet (pbuh) did. The prophet respected the women and he said “حُبِّبَ اِلَيَّ النِّسَآءِ” women have been believer to me. So, the prophet loved the women and respected them so we should respect them. If you respect the women evil will become less ‘will go’ really. Because women really feel great risk, and everybody is really humiliated. They are humiliated in the Muslims society. So, they should have get respect. When we have got respect then you can see we will have much a better way.

دا مخکې په دعوت کې خپره شوې هم ده، خو د پکتيا د نجونو د ملاتړ او د ګران هېواد د ټولو نجونو، مېرمنو او ميندو و پلرونو د لا وېښتيا لپاره دلته بيآ راوړه.

د الله تعالی پېغمبر صلی الله عليه وسلم ښځې خوښېدې او ورته يې بېساری درناوی لرلو، نو د امتيانو په توګه يې موږ هم بايد درناوی وکړو. که موږ د نجونو او ښځو درناوی وکړو، نو په حقيقت کې به بېثباتي، جنګونه، بديانې ((شرارتونه))، کرکې (نفرتونه)، يو د بل ورور وژنې او ټولې بدبختيانې به له ټولنې ورکې شي. په ګرده اسلامي نړۍ کې نجونې او مېرمنې ((ښځې)) ټول اوس په يو سخته وېره او لوی خطر کې دي او د هر چا سپکاوی کيږي. د دوی بايد درناوی وشي.

کله چې موږ د نجونو او مېرمنو ((ښځو)) درناوی وکړو، نو موږ به لا ښه او پرمختللی سوکاله ((ارام وخوشاله)) ژوند ولرو.

نصرالله بابر :

The Five Evils who destroyed Afghanistan :

Former interior minister of Pakistan, General Naseerullah Babar gave an Interview to a Journalist Farhad Ali Khawar:

Babar said to him that I was invited by the then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He (Bhutto) told me that the Durand Line Agreement is expiring in 1993, so Afghanistan Must be destabilized, because Afghanistan will demand for its territories from Durand line to Indus River.

Babar says that I invited Gul Buddin Hikmat Yar, Ahmad Shah Mahsood, Burhanuddin Rabbani and other religious youngsters from Afghanistan. I met with them in Bala Hisar port in Peshawar. I gave them money and 303 rifles to destabilize Afghanistan. Thus, we started “to destabilize” and “burn Afghanistan”.

Babar further added that we burnt Afghanistan to such an extent that even former Soviet Union also burnt in it. And now Afghanistan will never have the power to demand for the removal of the Durand line. That is the service I (Babar) have done for Pakistan.

زه پر خپلو ګرانو هېوادوالو روڼ اندو او علماو او هم پر خلکو د نجونو پر ميندو او پلرونو غږ کوم چې نور د طالب ((پاکستان)) پر وړاندې چوپ پاتې نه شي. د طالبانو ((پاکستان)) پر وړاندې بايد داسې راپورته شي لکه چې موږ په اوايلو کې د روسان پر وړاندې ټول په متحده راپورته شو او پر وړاندې يې ودرېدو. د مذهب په نوم د طالب پروژه هډو زموږ په ګټه نه ده او د طالبانو پر وړاندې يو مخيز راپورته او لکۍ يې نوره ورګنډه او رخصت يې کړي. ترڅو چې طالب وي، نو د ګاونډي ناولې او د هېواد په زيان پروژې به مخته وړي. هېواد به لا منزوي او په اقتصادي ستونزو کې ډوبيږي، نو ښه دا ده چې ټول هېوادوال د خپلو اولادونو د لا ښې راتلونکې په پار نور چوپ پاتې نه شي او خپل ځانته يو روښانه مسير او ښه راتلونکې وټاکي.

دا زموږ د هېواد د ټولو پر هېواد او ولس مينو جيّدو علماو دنده، رسالت او مکلفيت هم دی چې نور يوه ورځ لا څه ان چې يوه ثانيه ودقيقه هم چوپ پاتې نه شي او پر وړاندې يې خپل د حق غږ پورته کړي.

اگر بينی که نابينا و چاه است اگر خاموش بنشينی گناه است

له شيعه سرچينې څخه :

بحار الأنوار

النصيحة للمسلمين

امام صادق :

عن اِبْنُ اَلْوَلِيدِ عَنِ اِبْنِ مَتِّيلٍ عَنِ اَلْبَرْقِيِّ عَنْ أَبِيهِ عَنْ يُونُسَ عَنْ عَبْدِ اَلرَّحْمَنِ بْنِ اَلْحَجَّاجِ قَالَ سَمِعْتُ اَلصَّادِقَ عَلَيْهِ السَّلاَمُ يَقُولُ: (( مَنْ رَأَى أَخَاهُ عَلَى أَمْرٍ يَكْرَهُهُ فَلَمْ يَرُدَّهُ عَنْهُ وَ هُوَ يَقْدِرُ عَلَيْهِ فَقَدْ خَانَهُ وَ مَنْ لَمْ يَجْتَنِبْ مُصَادَقَةَ اَلْأَحْمَقِ أَوْشَكَ أَنْ يَتَخَلَّقَ بِأَخْلاَقِهِ)).

له شک پرته چې موږ ټول ګرد سره، سيمه يعنې چم وګاوند او هم ټوله نړيواله ټولنه له موږ سره د طالب په دغه ستر خيانت او نابښونکې ګناه کې شريک او برخه وال دي، خو البته زياته ونډه يې زموږ ده او هغه دا چې موږ د طالبانو پر وړاندې له پيله تر ننه چوپ پاتې يو او پرېکنده دريځ مو لا نه دی نيولی چې څه وکړو؟ او تر څو به د ګاونډي له لاسه د خپلو اولادونو د ښې او روښانه راتلونکې لپاره کړيږو؟

بالفرض که زموږ په څېر دغسې يو اسلامي امارت په پاکستان کې رامينځته او اسلامي نظام نافذ شي، نو ايآ زموږ ګاونډي به ځانته د خپل ولس لپاره د طالبانو دا ډول کړنې وزغمي چې په نړيواله کچه منزوي شي؟

نه هېڅکله نه، نو بيآ موږ ولې اجازه ورکوو؟

په درنښت

سيد حسين پاچا

پکتيا کې تر شپږم پورته د نجونو ښوونځي‌ بېرته تړل شوي؛ ګردېز کې لسګونو نجونو لاريون کړی

پکتيا کې لسګونه نجونو زده کوونکو د ښوونځيو بندېدو په غبرګون کې لاریون وکړ

واه پکتياوالو نجونو د تالبانو خلاف نننۍ سترې کارنامې ته د کمال ناصر اصولي او رحمت نبيل شديد غبرګون

