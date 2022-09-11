سختدريځه ملا محمد حسن اخوند او ترې راتاوه کړۍ يې

چې زه ژوندی يم نجونې به رانه ښوونځي ((مکتب)) ته ولاړې نه شي

زما په ژوند به نجونې رانه د فساد د مرکز یعنې مکتب په دروازه کې قدم کښېنږدي

د نجونو د زده کړې په تړاو د طالبانو پر وړاندې چوپتيا ستره ګناه او ملي خيانت دی

طالبان د هېواد لپاره د نجات پرېښتې نه، بلکې د زهرو او مخدره توکو نسخه ده چې ملت ته د ډاکټر زلمي خليلزاد او باجوه له لورې په خوږو شاتو کې ورکړل شوه

د ښځو/نجونو لپاره د زده کړې انتظام ((تيآری))

Dr. “Shaykh” Akram Nadwi

You know for a long time there was no arrangement for the girls to study. No arrangement in India. What actually is happened. When people realised that women would study in universities and colleges secular education. There was no way to stop. Then the scholars realised really the only way is that we can make our own collages and we can stop girls from there. Then they started the girls madrasas. The girls madrasas are very new thing. Very – very new thing and the whole intention is that the girls not to go to modern school and secular “modern” education. They should come here. Stopped them and they did it. The purpose never was to teach them. The purpose was to keep them in secret from secular education for a while.

I do remember that one day I went to Bradford in England to test, and I had tested these girls. They did not know anything. I said to them that they studied for five years, and they do not know anything. The director said that the intention was not to teach them. The intention is they have to be here until they become 16 years old. They are not to force to go to secular “modern” education. Then they get married. Even it was a madrasa for the girls, but the purpose was not to teach them. That why their standard was very-very low. The teachers who teach them actually they do not know anything.

Once, I was examiner for the girls madrasa in India Rampur. It is very famous. And when the exam papers came to me. Trust me, there were so many mistakes in them. It means that these girls do not know anything. They spent 6 years and did not learn any Arabic. Everybody was happy and they got happiness as well and they did not go to university. This is not right really. People should spend 6 or 7 years and given money for their life. They should study. That why we started Al-Salam Institute https://alsalam.ac.uk in Oxford and you know all on these things. I made it very clear “the girls can learn from the same teacher in the same classroom”. The same education and then they can hear the questions from the men and men can hear their questions. So, they can understand that how each other the people think? It can help them.

My thinking in this matter eighter in secular “modern” education people can learn in the same class men and women together from the same teacher that women should do. In the past. If you read the biography of hadith books. In every class, men and women used to be together. You will never find they made hadith session for men and then one for women. In the same session men and women were there because this is how to learn. To separate them then the education of women would be weaker but in the same education the people would make effort to have the same standard.

So, I advise you to support any madrasa but do not make madrasa for the girls. It is going to makes them low. Simple matter, the standard would be lower. They way support those madrasas, those institutions which want men and women to study properly together. That way the women are going to stronger. Madrasa for women only it always will be weak. Always will be weak and never can be stronger. Because women are also needed to learn really how men think? How they ask question? Everybody should understand from each other.

So, I am not really in the favour of girls madrasas. And I am not in the favour of girls madrasas or mosque or something else like women mosque. Actually, men and women are made/created by Allah Subhanahu Wataa’la to be together. But women should have a proper hijab and all those things but learn together that how they can learn. Otherwise, education for the women will suffer.

Now, there are so many madrasas but hardly there is any woman scholar. They study there but they do not know anything. Very little really. In the same time men can learn in other places as well. They can become muftis not so many but at least their education is much better than the women education. The reason is because they have proper teachers and women do not have good teachers. But if they study in the same class sometimes the women would be much better than the men from the same teacher. The reason that women are doing so lower because they do not have good teachers and good school system.

I do not like the idea of women madrasa. This is very-very harmful. Six or seven years of your life has been wasted and you know nothing. In those madrasas what you learn really people can learn it in a month. Because you cannot read Arabic nothing you know. The best thing is to find out really and encourage those schools, madrasas or colleges where men and women they learn properly together in the same environment. That is much-much better.

د ښاغلي مولوي عبدالرحمان اخوند د ليکنې پر بنسټ چې :

د طالبانو د يو مشر په قول د ډاکټر غني د حکومت د سقوط نه يوه نيمه مياشت وړاندې نوموړی په کويټه کې د پوځي استخباراتو يو مرکز ته بلل شوی وو او ورته وويل شول: ځان تيار کړه، ته به صدر اعظم يې. ملا حسن ورته په عاجزانه ډول وويل : ((زه ډېر مریض يم، د حکومت چلولو توان نه لرم))، خو پاکستاني پوځي مشر ورته وويل : ((د ژوب نيمې ځمکې رانيولې شې او حکومت نشې چلولې)). که دا کار ونه کړې ټولې ځمکې درنه غصب کوو او افغانستان ته دې ليږو.

دا يې د blackmailing ښکاره بېلګه ده چې پاکستان له خوږې ګوتې نيولي دي چې يا به د هغوی د ناروا غوښتې مني او يا دا چې ټوله هستي او شتمني به له لاسه ورکوي.

ان تر دې چې وايې :

د طالب مشرانو له قوله نوموړی دومره سخت دريځه دی، چې کله له ډېر مجبوريته له کوم غير مسلمان سره وګوري، د ملاقات نه وروسته غسل کوي او ځان ورته ناپاک ښکاري.

زه حيران دېته يم چې رسول الله صلی الله عليه وسلم د نجران له هيئت سره ګوري چې خبره يې ان مباهلې ته سره ورسېده او هغوی ترې پر شا شول غسل نه دی کړی او نه ځان خدای مه کړه ورته ناپاک ښکارېده، بلکې پر هغه ورځ يې ورته پاکې جامې په تن او پګړې پر سر کړه.

د مکې له مشرکانو لکه ابوجهل، عتبه، شيبه، ابولهب او داسې نورو ډېر مشرانو او سردارانو سره ليدل او ان چې خپل تره ابولهب او مېرمنې يې ورته اغزي (ماخۍ) راوړلې او د دې لپاره يې ورته په لاره کې اچولې چې په پښو کې يې ولاړې شي، خوږ شي او زخمي شي او ودرديږي. رسول الله صلی الله عليه وسلم هېڅکله په دې نيت غسل نه دی چې ما له کفارو او مشرکانو سره وليدل. ان تر دې چې دا کار راشده خليفه ګانو، صحابه وو، تابعينو او تبعې تابعينو نه دی کړی، نو سختدريځه ملا محمد حسن اخوند يې په څه پار کوي؟

ان تر دې چې زموږ د فقهاو په نزد باندې د انسان پس خورده يا پاتې شونې پاکه ده.

وسؤر الأدمي طاهر

نو چې پس خورده يا پاتې شونې يې پاکه وي، نو راشه درشه او دوه اړخيزه متقابل تعامل خو ورسره منعه نه ده او حال دا چې هېواد له سختو اقتصادي ستونزو سره لاس وګرېوان دی.

ابن تيميه رحمه الله وايی چې د مصالح علياوو يا لوړو ملي ګټو په پار دا اړينه ده چې حدود او تعذيرات معطل او وخڼدول شي. خدای مه کړه که هېواد تجزيې ته ځي او يا لکه د اوس په شان له سختې نړيوالې انزوا او اقتصادي ستونزو او د نجونو د ښوونځيو، د مېرمنو د کار او د يو ټول ګډونه حکومت د نه جوړېدو په صورت کې دا اړينه ده چې ځينې واړه خطرات پر ځان ومنې او له لويو او سختو ننګونو او وخيمو شرايطو نه پرې ځان او ملت بچ کړې چې دا به ښه وي.

له دې ښکاره برېښي چې طالبان خپله هم د حکومت جوړونې وړتيا او پوره پوهای نه لري او هم يې کوربه خواخوږی او شل کلن ملاتړی هېواد پاکستان يې يو متحد او قوي حکومت ته چې هغه د افغانستان له ټولو منل شويو اصولو رعايت او له خپلو ملي – اسلامي ګټو څخه دفاع وکړی شي نه پرېږدي چې ځکه خو يې د دوی ټول اسلامي امارت ((اسلامي اسارت)) د پينځه تنو په واک کې ورکړی او هغوی افغانستان له يو کال راهيسې له داسې وخيمو شرايطو او له نړيوالې انزوا سره مخامخ کړی چې د وتو لاره ترې ورکه ده.

زه پوره باور وايمان لرم که زموږ د هېواد نجونې او ځوان قشر زده کړې وکړي او مېرمنې کار ته پرېښوول شي، نو له شک پرته چې دوی به د هېواد پر پرمختګ، سوکالۍ او رغونه کې لا مخته ولاړ ې شي او مهمه دا چې له هېواده به د جنګ او بېثباتۍ لړۍ د تل لپاره ورکه او ټوله شي.

په درنښت

سيد حسين پاچا

ينځه کسه طالب مشرانو ملت او امارت يرغمل کړی

https://dawatmedia24.com/?p=149437